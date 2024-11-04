Massachusetts 2024 live election results

Massachusetts voters head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as down-ballot races.

Massachusetts has 11 Electoral College votes.Polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

A deep-blue state, Massachusetts has not voted for the Republican presidential nominee since Ronald Reagan in 1984. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by more than 30 points.

Down ballot, sitting Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running against her Republican challenger, attorney John Deaton.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.