McCarthy denies reports he was considering resigning before term ends

McCarthy was ousted as House speaker on Tuesday.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday denied reports he was considering resigning before the end of his term.

"No, I'm not resigning," McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol Friday.

"We're going to keep the majority. We are going to help the people we got here. And we are going to expand it further," he said.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Capitol. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

McCarthy also said he would run for reelection and wouldn't weigh in on the current race to replace him as speaker.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La., have thrown their hats into the ring.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan Friday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right. AP, FILE

McCarthy was ousted as speaker on Tuesday in a move led by hard-line Republicans.

There are plans for Republicans to elect a new speaker next week.

McCarthy said earlier this week that he would not run again for speaker.