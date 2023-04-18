McConnell makes clear GOP won't support replacing Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear Tuesday that Republicans won't go along with a Democratic plan to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the politically important Judiciary Committee.

Calling the California Democrat "a titanic figure" and "a close personal friend," McConnell then said he wouldn't be part of sidelining her "indefinitely" so Democrats and the Biden administration could "push through a small fraction of their nominees who are so extreme so extreme and so unqualified, that they cannot win a single Republican vote in committee."

"Let's be clear, Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporarily absent colleague on the committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees," McConnell said in a floor speech.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building, April 17, 2023, in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was looking for at least 10 Republicans to join Democrats in passing a resolution to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

McConnell's comments are a clear indication he won't get that support.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is seen in the U.S. Capitol subway, Feb. 15, 2023, in Washington. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As more Republicans voiced their opposition to the move on Monday, some sought to ascribe nefarious motives to Democrats, saying the resolution to replace her temporarily was intended to oust the aging Feinstein for good.

But Schumer argued Monday it was "only right and fair" for Republicans to allow their request.

Republicans have also criticized why Democrats were looking to replace Feinstein on only one of three committees on which she sits.