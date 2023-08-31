McConnell medically cleared by Capitol attending physician after freeze episode

The Capitol's attending physician released a statement Thursday about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's health after a scary episode Wednesday when he froze up for half a minute at a press conference.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan said he consulted with McConnell and has also spoken with McConnell's neurology team, and informed the Republican leader that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule.

"After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," Monahan said. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

McConnell suffered a concussion and a fractured rib after a fall earlier this year in Washington. He was hospitalized for several days and underwent inpatient rehabilitation before returning to the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol, July 26, 2023, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, McConnell was at an event in his home state of Kentucky when he suddenly froze at the podium.

The Republican leader been asked about whether he would run for another term in 2026 when he suddenly stopped speaking and stared ahead for roughly 30 seconds. Aides then approached him, with one telling reporters they “needed a minute.”

It was the second time in as many months that the 81-year-old McConnell became temporarily unresponsive in front of the cameras. His office attributed the moments to lightheadedness.

After the incident, an aide for McConnell said the senator felt fine and would consult a physician before his next event as a precaution.

McConnell on Wednesday went on to participate in a fundraiser with Republican Rep. Jim Banks. Banks posted a photograph of him and McConnell, stating they had a "wide-ranging discussion" about the country's future.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.