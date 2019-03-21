An "emotionally exhausted" Meghan McCain again defended her father against President Trump Thursday on "The View," saying she doesn't "expect decency" from his family.

“I don’t like coming here every day and having to do this, as all of you know. It’s extremely emotionally exhausting,” she said at the top of the show.

"I don't expect decency from the Trump family," she added.

During an official White House event at a tank manufacturing plant in Ohio on Wednesday, Trump spent nearly five minutes bashing the late Sen. John McCain because he didn’t receive credit for his funeral arrangements.

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve.” Trump said. “I don’t care about this. I didn’t get a thank you. That’s OK.”

The crowd of Ohio tank factory workers, many of whom are veterans, reportedly responded to the president's criticism of McCain with silence. The longtime senator and former prisoner of war died seven months ago.

Meghan McCain reminded everybody that she has six brothers and sisters, two of whom are currently serving their country in the military. For the first time, Bridget McCain spoke out about Trump's attacks to her father.

"Anyone that knows anything about political history can probably surmise why she’s chosen to lead a very private life," McCain said about her sister's tweets to Trump. "But she felt inclined to say and tweet this.”

"Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful," Bridget McCain tweeted. "Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences."

@realDonaldTrump Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful. If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago. (1/2) — Bridget (@bridgieleela) March 21, 2019

@realDonaldTrump Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences.

Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows. (2/2) — Bridget (@bridgieleela) March 21, 2019

The co-hosts questioned why more lawmakers weren't coming out in defense of John McCain and holding the president accountable for his comments.

"If people in Congress and the Senate can't step up, it's ok we are; the show is," McCain said Thursday morning. "There's a lot of power in the show. There's a lot of power in what we do every day as women on this show and I'm very – I'm eternally grateful to all the support."

Co-host Ana Navarro called Republicans "spineless" for not speaking out, and said lawmakers feared the president.

"They're afraid of this man, because they think he is like Lord Voldemort and if they mention his name, he will come down and strike them dead politically," she said.

Navarro added that John McCain's years in the military and in public service warranted a dignified funeral.

"John McCain didn't get the funeral that he wanted. He got the funeral that he deserved," Navarro said. "He got the funeral that he earned through more than 60 years of service and sacrifice and pain for this country – something that Donald Trump would know nothing about."

The president condemned McCain over the weekend for being “last in his class” and again on Tuesday, saying he was “never a fan” and that he “never will be” after McCain voted against repealing Obamacare.

Since Trump’s initial remarks, McCain family’s received attacks from all sides. Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, received a threatening message from a stranger.

She later shared it on Twitter.

Meghan McCain responded to Trump on “The View” Wednesday morning, too.

“Attacking someone who isn’t here is a bizarre low,” she said. “My dad’s not here but I’m sure as hell here.”

Over the weekend and throughout the week, McCain has actively shared support given to her late father. On Thursday, she thanked Andy Cohen for denouncing Trump’s criticisms on his show “Watch What Happens Live.”

On Thursday's show, Navarro said every time the president criticizes John McCain, "we need to call it out."

"It might be exhausting. We cannot get exhausted," she said. "We cannot get tired of being outraged by what this man is doing to the presidency of the United States."

