Melania Trump reveals pro-abortion rights stance in new memoir: Report

She writes that women should have control over their own body, the report said.

Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, is criticizing restrictions on reproductive rights, including limits on abortion, in her new memoir, "Melania," according to a new report.

"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," Melania Trump writes in her upcoming book, according to a report Wednesday from the Guardian.

In a position at odds with much of the Republican party, Melania Trump reportedly argues that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should be a decision left between a woman and her doctor, calling it "the common-sense approach."

"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," she reportedly writes in the memoir set for release next week.

"Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," she reportedly says in the pages of "Melania."

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, First Lady Melania Trump attends the traditional 'pardoning' of the national Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

Purported excerpts of Melania Trump's forthcoming book were published by the Guardian Wednesday but not independently verified by ABC News. A spokesperson for Melania Trump and the Trump campaign have not responded to requests from ABC News.

Melania Trump also addresses late-term abortions, according to the excerpts.

"It is important to note that historically, most abortions conducted during the later stages of pregnancy were the result of severe fetal abnormalities that probably would have led to the death or stillbirth of the child. Perhaps even the death of the mother. These cases were extremely rare and typically occurred after several consultations between the woman and her doctor. As a community, we should embrace these common-sense standards. Again, timing matters," she reportedly writes.

Those comments offer a stark contrast to narratives Donald Trump has pushed around the issue, falsely claiming that Democrats support abortion "after birth." Infanticide is illegal in all 50 states.

According to the report, Melania Trump then goes on to further ask for compassion for women who decide to terminate a pregnancy, detailing the hardships that surround making the decision and stressing the importance of "knowledge, security, and solace" for the next generation.

"When confronted with an unexpected pregnancy, young women frequently experience feelings of isolation and significant stress. I, like most Americans, am in favor of the requirement that juveniles obtain parental consent before undergoing an abortion. I realize this may not always be possible. Our next generation must be provided with knowledge, security, safety, and solace, and the cultural stigma associated with abortion must be lifted," the former first lady reportedly writes.

Melania Trump's reported comments come as husband Donald Trump has, at times, stumbled when answering complex questions on the campaign trail about his position on abortion rights and what reproductive care he would or wouldn't protect. After being instrumental in the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the former president has advocated for certain abortion exceptions and has said he wouldn't sign a federal abortion ban.

During campaign rallies, Trump has touted his abortion policy, calling himself "the most pro-life President in American history." He has also celebrated his appointment of three U.S. Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe vs. Wade.

As Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz sparred over Trump’s policies on reproductive rights at Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, the former president reiterated his position that the decision on abortion is where people wanted it -- with the states, writing on his social media platform that he would not support a federal abortion ban "under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it.”

Abortion remains a top issue for voters -- especially women -- in the upcoming election. Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are working to connect with voters on the topic in what's expected to be a close contest in November.

According to the Guardian, Melania Trump, an immigrant herself, also addresses immigration in her book. But she writes that she likes to keep "occasional political disagreements" private.

Donald Trump recently promoted his wife's book at his rally in Uniondale, New York, though he suggested he hadn't actually read it.

"First Lady, people love our first lady out there. Go out and get her book," Trump said to cheers. "She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about ... She just wrote a book called 'Melania.' Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up, and I'll say, don't buy it."