Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez says he's running for president against Trump in 2024

He spoke in an exclusive interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Thursday morning he is running for president, challenging Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Suarez told co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" he represents "generational change," but he repeatedly avoided answering about Trump's indictment or whether he had done anything wrong.

The 45-year-old mayor filed paperwork on Wednesday declaring his candidacy for president, making him the third candidate from Florida to jump into the race and the only Latino GOP candidate in the field.

