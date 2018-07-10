Michael Flynn joins global consulting firm

Lt. General Michael Flynn, the president’s short-lived former national security advisor, has been hired by a new global consulting firm, ABC News has learned.

ABC News confirmed Tuesday that Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office in 2016, will join lobbyists Nick Muzin and Joey Allaham’s new firm, Stonington Global LLC. Flynn, who has has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, also made a court appearance Tuesday-- the first since his guilty plea.

The judge did not set a sentencing date for Flynn in his hearing Tuesday.

“I will work every day to put my over 33 years of experience in the defense, intelligence, and national security communities as well as serving Presidents of both parties in the White House to good use in helping companies and governments enhance the goals of freedom and liberty," Flynn said in a statement released by the consulting firm.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Flynn's son, Michael Flynn Jr., has also been hired by Stonington Global, a company spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. A Flynn confidant told ABC News that the retired general's legal bills are several million dollars.

Flynn will direct the firm’s business development and provide strategic consulting on international military, intelligence and peacekeeping activities, according to the release.

The three-star general came under fire for failing to register as a lobbyist for Turkey before joining the White House. Flynn retroactively filed as a lobbyist.

Flynn's new partner, Muzin, who lobbied on behalf of Qatar at his previous firm, Stonington Strategies, was recently named in a lawsuit by Elliott Broidy, a GOP fundraiser and former finance chairmen of the Republican National Committee. Broidy’s lawsuit against the state of Qatar alleges that Muzin was responsible for facilitating hacks on Broidy and his wife’s emails.

When asked by ABC News for comment on the allegations against him in the Broidy lawsuit, Muzin directed ABC News to a motion to dismiss the case that his lawyers filed in California federal court on Monday, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction and that Broidy failed to make an actual legal claim against Muzin’s company.

In documents filed with the motion, Muzin accuses Broidy of seeking “to smear the reputation of [his] personal rival” and spin Muzin’s work with Qatar “as some kind of nefarious campaign to influence the United States government.”

Flynn will direct the firm’s business development and provide strategic consulting on international military, intelligence and peacekeeping activities, according to the release.

The three-star general came under fire for failing to register as a lobbyist for Turkey before joining the White House. Flynn retroactively filed as a lobbyist.

Flynn's new partner, Muzin, who lobbied on behalf of Qatar at his previous firm, Stonington Strategies, was recently named in a lawsuit by Elliott Broidy, a GOP fundraiser and former finance chairmen of the Republican National Committee. Broidy’s lawsuit against the state of Qatar alleges that Muzin was responsible for facilitating hacks on Broidy and his wife’s emails.

When asked by ABC News for comment on the allegations against him in the Broidy lawsuit, Muzin directed ABC News to a motion to dismiss the case that his lawyers filed in California federal court on Monday, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction and that Broidy failed to make an actual legal claim against Muzin’s company.

In documents filed with the motion, Muzin accuses Broidy of seeking “to smear the reputation of [his] personal rival” and spin Muzin’s work with Qatar “as some kind of nefarious campaign to influence the United States government.”

Broidy, meanwhile, has been wrapped in his own legal battles.

Broidy disclosed last spring that he had entered into a confidentiality agreement with former Playboy model Shera Bechard in which he paid her to keep quiet about a relationship and is currently in a dispute with Bechard over that agreement.