Michael Jackson impersonator, cast member of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot

A 49-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, who the federal government says is a successful Michael Jackson impersonator and plays Judas in the traveling production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' was charged on Tuesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Prosecutors say James Beeks, an alleged member of the Oath Keepers militia, joined the "stack" that was forming outside the Capitol steps on Jan. 6. Beeks, they say, was a member of "stack one," which attempted to push its way through law enforcement officers and, according to one member of the group unnamed in federal court documents, was looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beeks allegedly admitted to fellow Oath Keepers that he joined the group shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.

Court documents display still frames from videos allegedly showing Beeks inside the Capitol marching in the "stack" and outside the Capitol carrying what they say appeared to be a homemade shield.

Beeks was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in federal court in Wisconsin, but did not enter a plea.

Prosecutors were allegedly able to identify Beeks, in part, because he wore the same Michael Jackson "Bad world tour" jacket at the Capitol as he did in a picture posing outside of the marquee for 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

Beeks, who allegedly performs under the stage name James Justis, was charged with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He was arrested in Milwaukee (the next stop on the 'Jesus Christ Superstar; tour, according to court documents), made his initial appearance and was released.

"Beeks continues to perform in the Jesus Christ Superstar production," court documents say. "Law enforcement observed him in early November 2021 at performances in San Francisco and Los Angeles."

The production company behind 'Jesus Christ Superstar' has not responded to an ABC News request for comment, and there is no lawyer listed for Beeks.