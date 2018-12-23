The president’s incoming chief of staff said Sunday that any money for the border wall would have to come from the Treasury Department, saying “the Department of Homeland Security can't actually spend money from Mexico.”

“Technically, you and I both know that it cannot work exactly like that,” Mick Mulvaney told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl when pressed about President Trump’s campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall. “The department of Homeland Security can't actually spend money from Mexico. We have to get it from the treasury.”

At 12 a.m. Saturday, the government partially shut down after the White House and Congress failed to reach a funding deal, with President Trump saying he wouldn’t sign a bill that didn’t include $5 billion for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of his core campaign promises.

Much of the federal government has already been funded, about 75 percent, but key agencies like the State Department, Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security shut down for all nonessential employees when no agreement was reached.

Congress has adjourned for the holidays without a deal between lawmakers and the administration. The Senate reconvenes on Thursday, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left open the possibility of convening earlier if a deal is struck. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office told ABC News there would not be votes in the House before Thursday.