Trump's backing seems to have little impact on conservatives' concerns.

Mike Johnson's speaker reelection could come down to a single Republican vote

Republican Rep. Chip Roy said Tuesday that he doesn’t think House Speaker Mike Johnson has the necessary votes to remain speaker in Friday's leadership election.

"Right now, I don't believe that he has the votes on Friday, and I think we need to have the conference get together so we can get united," Roy told Fox Business.

The speaker vote comes after a number of House Republicans grew frustrated with Johnson during the final days of the 118th Congress, which saw a bitter fight over spending that nearly caused a government shutdown before Christmas.

Roy is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus whose chair, Rep. Andy Harris, has also said he is undecided on whether to support Johnson. They're among 15 House Republicans by ABC News' count who are undecided on whether they'll vote for Johnson.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks to reporters after passing the funding bill to avert the government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Depending on attendance during Friday's vote, Johnson may only be able to afford to lose a single Republican vote to win the gavel.

The recent resignation of former Rep. Matt Gaetz will leave the House with 434 members -- 219 Republicans and 215 Democrats.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has already said he won't support Johnson, even after Monday's endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump. GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana and a number of other members have also expressed skepticism about Johnson.

"Victoria is a good friend and Thomas is a good friend and they raise reasonable concerns," Roy told Fox. "I remain undecided as do a number of my colleagues because we saw so many of the failures last year that we are concerned about that might limit or inhibit our ability to advance the president's agenda.”

Roy expressed concern about the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill in the week leading up to Christmas, including the original government funding bill that was torpedoed by Trump and his allies.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who was tapped by Trump to run the new private advisory "Department of Government Efficiency,” initially trashed a bipartisan funding bill that would have averted a shutdown in a post on X as the House prepared to vote. Trump later issued a statement opposing the bill and demanding that it include provisions to either raise or eliminate the nation's debt ceiling before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

The bipartisan bill ultimately failed. A bill that included Trump's debt ceiling demands also failed. A third attempt that included $100 billion for disaster aid, $30 billion for farmers and a one-year extension of the farm bill, provisions that were in the original measure, passed in the House at the 11th hour and 38 minutes past the deadline in the Senate.

The rush to get a bill passed before the deadline caused Johnson to forgo the rule that allows members 72 hours to read legislation before a vote.

Trump endorsed Johnson on Monday, saying "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man," Trump wrote at the end of a lengthy social media post. "He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement."

Musk on Monday also backed Johnson, writing on X, "I feel the same way! You have my full support.”

But that seems to have done little to ease Roy's concerns.

"I respect like Thomas that President Trump supports Mike, he's a good friend, but let's consider what happened the week before Christmas," Roy said.

Roy said the Republican conference needs to get on the same page before Friday.

"What we need to do is unite around a plan to deliver for the president. Right now I do not believe that the conference has that," Roy said.

Spartz said Monday some of her GOP colleagues are interested in the speaker’s gavel, but she wouldn’t reveal which members because they don’t want to publicly oppose Johnson.