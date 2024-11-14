The agreement would raise the threshold to force a vote on ousting a speaker.

House Republicans strike deal on motion to vacate, making it harder to oust speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday evening that House Republicans from across the conference struck a deal to raise the threshold for the motion to vacate -- a procedure rank-and-file lawmakers can use to remove the speaker. The new agreement makes it harder to remove a speaker from the position.

The agreement would raise the threshold to force a vote on ousting a speaker from one member to nine members.

A one-member vote triggered the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and ultimately led to Johnson's ascension to the speakership a little more than a year ago.

Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a press conference for House Republicans, following their leadership meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 13, 2024. Nathan Howard/Reuters

While the nine-member threshold makes it harder to oust a speaker, it does not completely remove the threat.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland and Main Street Caucus Chairman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota -- who negotiated the deal on Wednesday -- appeared with Johnson at a press conference where they explained the change.

"We had an opportunity to set the motion to vacate at a higher than number one, that motion to vacate will be set at nine in return for getting rid of some amendments that probably would have divided this conference," Johnson said.

Speaker Mike Johnson speaks as he stands with Rep. Dusty Johnson and Rep. Andy Harris during a press conference for House Republicans, following their leadership meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 13, 2024. Tasos Katopodis/GettyImages

He said the agreement allows Republicans to be "in a better position to move forward with the Republican agenda to make sure that Speaker Johnson, South Dakota Senate Leader John Thune and our President Donald Trump have an opportunity to go forward."

"For me this is exactly how we're supposed to come together," Johnson said.

Harris said the change allows the conference to execute on Trump's plans.

"We've been able to work across the conference to eliminate the controversial issues that could have divided us and move forward together to deliver on the President's agenda. That's it," Harris said.

A little over a year ago, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to remove McCarthy from the House speakership, plunging the chamber into chaos for weeks.

Earlier this year, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate the speaker's chair, threatening to oust Johnson just months after he ascended to the speakership. When she officially triggered a vote on her motion to oust Johnson, Democrats joined almost all Republicans to overwhelmingly reject her move.

House Republicans will are huddling Thursday morning where they'll still have to ratify the agreement.

Johnson won the House Republican nomination Wednesday to stay on as the House's top job. On Wednesday, he said he was "delighted" and "honored" to be the nominee for speaker, saying "we'll head into Jan. 3 to make all that happen."

The chamber will vote on their rules package for the 119th Congress on Jan. 3, 2025, following the election of the speaker on the floor.