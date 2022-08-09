Minnesota 2022 primary election results

The primaries feature a Democratic face-off between a progressive and moderate.

Minnesota voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in primaries for the House, governor, for state executives, the state legislature and more.

Also Tuesday is a special House election to replace the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

The polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Minnesota uses an open-primary system, meaning a voter can participate in the party of their choice. However, they must choose to cast their votes for only one party's primary.

Since current district boundaries will be used for the special election in the 1st Congressional District, election results will be delayed.

State Significance

The election in the 1st district will choose Hagedorn's successor after his death in February.

With a strong partisan lean toward the GOP, former Republican state Rep. Brad Finstad is favored to win against Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods.

Their contest is a repeat of the competitive special May primary ahead of the August special general election. Then, Finstad barely won by fewer than 500 votes.

A voter casts his ballot in the Minnesota state primary elections in Saint Peter, Minn., Aug 9, 2022. Tim Gruber/The New York Times via Redux

As FiveThirtyEight notes, Tuesday's election may also be a bellwether of November -- in this case, another test of voters motivated to turn out after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Minnesota's primaries also feature a Democratic face-off between a progressive incumbent and moderate challenger, echoing a previous race in Missouri, where Rep. Cori Bush successfully fended off Steve Roberts.

In Minnesota, two-term Rep. Ilhan Omar, of the 5th Congressional District, will run against former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels. The two have clashed on aspects of police funding, though both ultimately support what they call increased accountability, including a bill sponsored by Omar that limits no-knock warrants.