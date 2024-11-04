Minnesota 2024 live election results

At stake are the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Voters in Minnesota are heading to the polls to pick who they want to be the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are U.S. House and Senate races.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

Minnesota has reliably voted for the Democratic candidate for president for decades.

President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 with 52% of the vote compared to former President Donald Trump's 45%. Polling averages compiled by 538 heading into Election Day show Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump by several percentage points.

Down the ballot, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running for a fourth term. She faces former NBA player Royce White.

Voters will also elect House representatives for the state's eight congressional districts.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.