Minnesota 2024 primary results

It’s primary day in Minnesota. Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Presidential candidates will be on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots. The state primary for U.S. representatives and other seats will be on Aug. 13.

Early in-person voting in the Minnesota presidential primary opened on Feb. 19 and closed on Monday. Absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by Election Day to be counted, according to Minnesota officials.

Minnesota State Capitol Building in Minneapolis. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Minnesota's contest is on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one territory, overall, all hold simultaneous primaries.

The 39 Republican delegates in the state will be allocated proportionally unless one candidate gets above 80% of the vote, according to the Republican National Committee -- potentially giving multiple candidates a chance to pick up delegates.

On the Democratic side, there are 79 delegates to be won.

Some candidates have connections to the state. Rep. Dean Phillips, who is mounting a long shot Democratic primary campaign against President Joe Biden, currently represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District.