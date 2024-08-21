Minnesota AG Ellison hints he might address pro-Palestinian protesters in DNC speech

Ellison was the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2007.

CHICAGO -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress, hinted in an interview with ABC News that he might directly address protestors criticizing the Biden administration on the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza when he speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Ellison joined a panel about Palestinian human rights on Monday at the convention as the party faces continued protests and dissent -- particularly from Muslim and Arab American communities -- over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. The panel was not part of the main night session, but was sanctioned by the DNC.

When asked Wednesday about his message towards those protesting, Ellison told ABC News in a brief interview that he sees the Democratic Party as open to debate to solve pressing issues.

In this June 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks in St. Paul, Minnesota. Eric Miller/Reuters, FILE

“One difference between us and the Republicans is that if you got a point of view, you can express it. We're not afraid of a debate and we're trying to solve the most pressing issues facing the United States and the world,” Ellison said, bringing up both the more than 1,200 Israelis killed during Hamas' surprise terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Palestinians killed in Gaza during the war, as well as those displaced and food insecurity in Gaza. The death toll in Gaza surpassed 40,000 last week, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

When ABC News asked if he plans on referencing that in his speech or addressing the protesters directly, he said, “There's a good chance of it. We'll have to wait and see.”

Asked if he’s aware of any discussions of having a Palestinian or Palestinian Americans address the DNC, Ellison said, “I do know that it has been discussed. I don't know where we've landed on that. But I mean, like, why not -- why not include all American voices? I mean, we all live here. We all love the country. Let's all, let's hear from everybody.”

As to what Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should do to reach those protesting, Ellison said that both have said they support working towards a cease-fire in Gaza and that the Biden administration is actively figuring out the terms of one.

“I don't know how much disagreement there is. I think we all want to see the violence stop and civilians have safety and security, and to see Gaza restored," he said. "I think there's general agreement on that.”

Ellison also praised Walz, the governor of his state, as “a good, decent, genuine human being."

"If there's one word that I think captures him, I think it's 'relatable.'”

Ellison represented Minnesota's 5th Congressional District from 2007 until 2019 and was a co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus. He was elected attorney general in 2018, the first African American elected to statewide office in Minnesota.