Missed the last debate of 2019? Here's what was said in one glance The most popular words centered on what's best for "the people."

The sixth and final debate of 2019 took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night, with the candidates fired up to talk economy, climate change, recent trade deals and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

And with the Iowa caucuses less than two months away, seven candidates took to the stage at Loyola Marymount University ready to face off.

Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) greets , Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer look on before the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The contenders:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Despite Warren and Buttigieg bringing months of publicly traded words on the trail over the role of big money donors in American politics to on the stage, the most popular words didn't necessarily center on their argument, Trump, climate change or jobs. Instead, the candidates seemingly tried to focus more on what's best for "the people."

The word cloud below shows the most popular words among the candidates on stage in one glance: