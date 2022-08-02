Missouri 2022 primary election results

With Sen. Roy Blunt retiring, all eyes will be on his possible successor.

Missouri voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

To vote in the Missouri primary, one needs a valid voter ID but it does not need to have a picture on it. Identification requirements in the state will change after the primary, requiring a photo ID to vote.

State Significance

With Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring, all eyes will be on the Missouri Senate race. In the GOP primary, ex-Gov. Eric Greitens looks to make a political comeback after resigning in disgrace in 2018 following sexual assault allegations, blackmail claims and an ethics probe.

Earlier this year, accusations of domestic violence and child abuse came out against Greitens from his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens. He has denied the slew of claims against him but admitted to an extramarital affair.

A "Vote Here Today" sign sits outside of Missouri State's Davis-Harrington Welcome Center min Springfield, Mo., April 5, 2022. The News-Leader via USA Today Network, FILE

Other contenders in the race include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who earned an endorsement from Sen. Josh Hawley earlier this year.

On Monday, hours before primary day, former President Donald Trump offered his endorsement in the race only for "Eric" -- and both Greitens and Schmitt claimed the endorsement as their own.

Progressive Rep. Cori Bush meanwhile faces a primary challenger in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District. She is running against the more moderate state Sen. Steve Roberts, backed by former Rep. Lacy Clay, whom Bush beat in 2020.

A core part of Roberts' campaign has been questioning Bush's voting record.

Roberts has also been accused of sexual assault, which he denied. He was not charged.