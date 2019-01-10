Mnuchin to brief Congress on plan to ease sanctions on Russian oligarch

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to appear on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon at the request of top House Democrats to answer questions about the Treasury Department's plans to lift sanctions on companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Seven Democrats, newly-installed as committee chairs, wrote to Mnuchin earlier this week demanding his appearance on the Hill.

The briefing is one of the first administration responses to a major oversight request from the House Democratic majority, who are planning to conduct oversight of the Trump administration and lead investigations on a variety of fronts, from the administration's foreign and immigration policy, to the president's potential conflicts-of-interest.

In December, the Department of the Treasury announced plans to lift sanctions placed on several of Deripaska's energy and aluminum companies after the Russian oligarch agreed to give up some control over the companies. The sanctions, placed in April 2018, were in response to accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Deripaska, a close friend of Putin, who has made billions off of his work, remains personally under sanction.

Deripaska hired Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, for investment services long before Manafort joined the Trump campaign, according to court documents.

The announcement that sanctions would be dropped drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers who said lifting the sanctions would send the wrong message to Russia, and who have argued that Deripaska is still maintaining significant sway in the companies.

The Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Democrats’ concerns from ABC News.

The sanctions are set to be lifted on January 19 unless the decision is blocked by Congress, a move that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laid the groundwork for last week in a filed resolution. Both the House and Senate are reviewing the administration’s decision before deciding on whether to push forward with disapproving the lift.

In a statement, Schumer outlined his concerns, stating that the Treasury's decision "raises significant questions that the Administration must answer".

Thursday’s meeting won’t be the last time Democrats expect to deal with Mnuchin this year.

Later this year Democrats are expected to request the president's tax returns from the IRS and Treasury, and anticipate that Mnuchin, could resist their request and prompt a legal challenge.