Mueller moves to prepare Papadopoulos for sentencing

In a court filing entered Wednesday, prosecutors representing the special counsel Robert Mueller asked the Court to take the first steps in the sentencing process for former Donald Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

“The parties respectfully request that the Court refer this case for the preparation of a presentence investigation report,” the filing reads.

Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to federal investigators. Since then, Papadopoulos has remained free on bond, cooperating with Mueller as the special counsel continues to investigate Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign, according to a court filing on his plea deal.

A presentence investigation report (PSR) is prepared by the court’s probation department in advance of sentencing. The reports are meant to assist the judge in fashioning an appropriate sentence. They typically contain information about an offender’s criminal history, acknowledgment of responsibility, status and role in the community, and any cooperation with the government in other investigations and cases. PSR’s are confidential documents available only to the parties and the Court.

Wednesday’s filing suggests Mueller’s team is, at the very least, getting the ball rolling in the sentencing process. The next update to the court is scheduled to be filed on June 22.

Tom Williams/Roll Call via Getty Images

Papadopoulos attorney Thomas Breen has not responded to a request for comment from ABC News.

President Trump initially named Papadopoulos as one of his campaign’s foreign policy advisers, calling him an “excellent guy” during an interview with The Washington Post editorial board.

After Papadopoulos came under scrutiny from the special counsel, advisers to the president sought to diminish Papadopoulos’ role in the campaign, with one of Trump’s former political advisers, Michael Caputo, going so far as to call Papadopoulos a “coffee boy.”

After Papadopoulos pleaded guilty, President Trump tweeted that “Few people knew the young, low-level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar,” referring to Papadopoulos.