Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, said on Sunday that he doesn't see how Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam can survive the fallout of a racist yearbook photo that emerged on Friday.

He told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that the most effective way to "address this is to disclose early, acknowledge it and seek ways in which you can make amends."

Johnson first called on Northam to step down Friday evening in a tweet, saying "Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay. No matter the party affiliation, we can not stand for such behavior."

The photo, which appeared on Northam's medical school yearbook page in 1984, shows two people, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

Northam graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia before joining the Army.

As calls for Northam to resign have intensified, Virginia lawmakers are already floating their next moves. Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Va., the chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said on "This Week" Sunday that he's not ready to discuss potential impeachment, but reiterated his call for Northam to resign.

"I encourage the governor to step aside so we can start the healing process," Bagby said.

Former Rep. Jim Moran, D-Va., a longtime congressman from Northern Virginia, said on "This Week" that he believes Northam should not resign.

"I hate to be on the other side of virtually all of my friends on this, but I do disagree with their judgement because I think it is a rush to judgement," Moran told Stephanopoulos.

Late Friday, Northam issued an apology and acknowledged that he had appeared in the photo, though he did not specify whether he was the individual in blackface or the KKK robe and hood.

"I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now," Northam said Friday.

The next day, in a news conference at Virginia's Executive Mansion, Northam reversed his statement and claimed he was neither of the individuals in the photo.

"I will not excuse the content of the photo. It was offensive, racist and despicable," Northam said on Saturday. "I believe now that I am not either of the people in that photo," Northam added.

While Northam now disputes his appearance in the yearbook photo, he did acknowledge an incident in San Antonio in 1984 in which he said he "darkened" his face with shoe polish as part of a Michael Jackson costume. Northam said he recognizes now that was wrong.

Beginning Friday evening and continuing throughout Saturday, politicians across the country called for Northam to step down as a result of the image.

Late on Saturday, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., joined their colleagues in calling for Northam to resign in a rare joint statement.

"After we watched his press conference today, we called Governor Northam to tell him that we no longer believe he can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia and that he must resign," the statement read.

Both the Republican and Democratic party offices in Virginia also called for Northam to resign.

During Northam's news conference on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee weighed in, with Tom Perez, the DNC chairman, calling for Northam to resign to allow Virginia's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax take over as governor.

"His past actions are completely antithetical to everything the Democratic Party stands for," Perez wrote. "Virginians and people across the country deserve better from their leaders, and it is clear that Ralph Northam has lost their trust and his ability to govern."

