Nancy Marks, George Santos' former campaign treasurer, to plead guilty to federal charges

Santos himself has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

Nancy Marks, the former treasurer for embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Thursday to federal charges, according to court records.

Marks resigned from Santos' team in January amid reports of multiple controversies revolving around his campaign finances.

The exact charges remain under seal, but court records indicate she has waived indictment and will plead guilty to a criminal information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Republican Representative of New York George Santos walks to the House chamber during a House vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, D,C., Sept.14, 2023. Michael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock

Marks has been a fixture of Republican politics on Long Island for decades. She was a treasurer for Lee Zeldin’s unsuccessful campaign for governor and she worked for several political committees, including God, Guns, Life, Veterans for MAGA and Defend the Constitution.

Santos blamed Marks when questions were raised about the sources of his fundraising and his spending. The Republican congressman pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Marks will be appearing at 3 p.m. Thursday in federal court in Central Islip.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.