The news might seem out of this world, but it isn't.

NASA astronauts say they cast their Super Tuesday ballots from space

In space, no one can hear you ... vote!

Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station, posted on X on Tuesday that they voted in the primaries on Super Tuesday, when people are casting ballots in presidential nominating races in 16 states across the country as well as one U.S. territory.

"Being in space didn't stop [Jasmin Moghbeli] and I from voting. Go vote today!" O'Hara wrote in a post.

While the news might seem out of this world, the two aren't the first interplanetary voters.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara vote in the elections from space. Jasmin Moghbeli/NASA via X

The first U.S. astronaut to vote from space was David Wolf, who cast his ballot in 1997 from the Russian space station Mir, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

The state Legislature in Texas -- the state that's home to the Johnson Space Center -- passed a law that year allowing voters to cast ballots from space, which they can do electronically through ballots transmitted electronically up to the cosmos.

"It made me feel closer to the Earth and like the people of earth actually cared about me up there," Wolf told The Atlantic in 2016.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins also cast a starfaring ballot in 2020 from the International Space Station, according to NASA, while astronaut Josh Cassada said he voted in the 2022 midterm elections there.

ABC News' Brittany Shepherd and Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.