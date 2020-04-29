Navy delays Crozier decision, launches broader investigation into carrier COVID-19 outbreak

The acting Navy secretary said Wednesday he has ordered a broader investigation into the circumstances of the spread of the novel coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, effectively delaying a decision on the Navy's recommendation that Capt. Brett Crozier be reinstated as the ship's commander.

The announcement of a broader investigation comes days after the Navy’s top leadership had recommended the unprecedented step of reinstating Crozier to command of his ship, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper requested the written results of the Navy’s initial inquiry.

“After carefully reviewing the preliminary inquiry into the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, provided me with his recommendations," said James McPherson, the acting Secretary of the Navy in a statement.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

"Following our discussion, I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review," said McPherson..

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) depart the ship to move to off-ship berthing, April 10, 2020. U.S. Navy

"Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation," he said. "This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt.”

The announcement means there will be a delay on any decision regarding Crozier's future as well as any other potential actions that might result from the investigation into the spread of the virus aboard the ship.

Nearly 1,000 sailors among the ship's crew of more than 4,800 have tested positive for COVID-19 and one sailor died from complications from the disease. On Wednesday, the Navy's Seventh Fleet announced that hundreds of sailors who had been quarantined on Guam would reboard the ship to swap out with sailors who had remained on board to disinfect the ship.

U.S. Navy personnel coordinate transportation of Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from Naval Base Guam to government of Guam and military- approved commercial lodging, April 10, 2020. U.S. Navy

The launching of a broader investigation comes after a meeting on Friday where McPherson and Gilday met with Esper to discuss the results of the Navy's initial inquiry.

A U.S. official told ABC News that at the meeting Gilday had recommended to Esper that Crozier be reinstated to the command he lost a few weeks ago after writing a letter to Navy leadership requesting more help in stemming the spread of coronavirus aboard his ship, but no final decisions resulted from the meeting.

Through a spokesman Esper later announced that he would review a written copy of the Navy's inquiry before proceeding with any next steps.

A senior Defense official told ABC News the Navy's inquiry is focused on more than just Crozier -- it's examining the complex timeline of communications and response efforts by Navy officers across different commands to help address the coronavirus outbreak on the carrier as it approached a scheduled port of call in Guam. Modly had criticized Crozier for leaving the impression that the Navy was not already speeding up efforts to find adequate quarantine facilities on the island for the more than 4.,800 sailors on the carrier.

Speaking of the Navy's initial review into the matter the official said "the Secretary wants to ensure that the report is thorough and can stand up under the rightful scrutiny of Congress, the media, the families and crew of the Theodore Roosevelt, and the American people."

Should Crozier eventually be reinstated, Navy officials believe it would be the first time a ship's commander has been reinstated to command after having beenrelieved because of a loss of confidence.

Crozier was relieved of command three weeks ago by Modly, who said the ship's captain had shown "poor judgment" in writing a letter asking for more Navy assistance to stem an outbreak of the novel coronavirus on his ship.

Modly said the letter, later published in a newspaper, created unnecessary worries for the families of sailors aboard the ship and made it sound as if the Navy wasn't already making preparations to find quarantine facilities for the crew on Guam.

Commanding Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Captain Brett E. Crozier, in an official photo from the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy

Modly resigned a day after he made controversial remarks in Guam to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt about their fired captain, for being "either too naïve or too stupid" to not think his letter would have become public.

Esper named Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson as Modly's temporary replacement.

According to the Navy's latest figures, the peak number of Roosevelt crew members who tested positive for COVID-19, peaked at 955 sailors, nearly 20% of the 4,865 sailors aboard.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, an aviation ordnanceman from Fort Smith, Arkansas, died from complications from the coronavirus two weeks ago.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday speaks at a briefing about the Navy's response to COVID-19, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 1, 2020. Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense

Crozier has also tested positive for the virus and remains in self-isolation on Guam after experiencing mild symptoms and remains on Guam. .

In Crozier's letter, published by the San Francisco Chronicle, he requested that 10% of the crew remain aboard the carrier to carry out essential services and that the majority should be placed in quarantine on Guam, where the ship remains in port.

As it turns out, more than 85% of the ship's crew was eventually taken off the ship and placed in quarantine, approaching the number Crozier initially requested.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map