Nebraska 2024 primary results

Most of the state favors Republicans, but Biden won part of it in 2020.

Nebraska is holding its presidential primary for both Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Polls cover two time zones and will close by 8 p.m.

State significance

There are 36 delegates up for grabs in the GOP race. On the Democratic side, there are 29 delegates available.

Nebraska attempted to become one of the early voting states in the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, but their application was rejected by the Democratic National Committee. The DNC said Nebraska’s bid failed because its plan to implement a party-run selection process separate from the state-run elections could cause confusion.

In the 2016 and 2020 general elections, the state went for Trump by a large margin -- though, because Nebraska awards some of its Electoral College votes based on individual congressional districts, Biden also won one delegate in the 2020 race, from the area around Omaha.