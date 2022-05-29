'Serious' negotiations in Congress about new gun law after Texas school shooting, Sen. Murphy says

In the aftermath of the Texas elementary school shooting, there are "serious" bipartisan negotiations on a new gun law intended to reduce future killings, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday.

"It's inconceivable to me that we have not passed significant federal legislation trying to address the tragedy of gun violence in this nation," Murphy told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "The pace of everyday gun violence has dramatically escalated over the past two years."

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

After the shooting, Murphy gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor calling for legislative action on gun violence. "What are we doing?" he asked his colleagues, adding, "There have been more mass shootings than days in the year."

Murphy was elected to the Senate in 2012, shortly before a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six staff members were killed. He has since been a passionate advocate for gun law reform -- an issue that faces GOP resistance in Congress, with conservatives arguing more laws are misplaced.

Ten years after the Sandy Hook shooting, Karl asked Murphy on Sunday, "What has been accomplished?"

Sen. Chris Murphy addresses a rally with fellow Senate Democrats and gun control advocacy groups outside the U.S. Capitol on May 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I get it," Murphy said. "Every single time, after one of these mass shootings, there's talks in Washington and they never succeed. But there are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook."

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told Karl that "raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no brainer."

"If you look at the Parkland shooting, you look at Buffalo, you look at this shooting, these are people under the age of 21," Kinzinger said. "We know that the human brain develops and matures a lot between the age of 18 and 21. We just raised -- without really so much as a blink -- the age of purchasing cigarettes federally to 21."

Murphy said negotiations with Republican senators have included discussion of "red flag" laws, expansion of the federal background check system, safe storage, mental health resources and increased security funding for schools. "A package," he said, "that really in the end could have a significant downward pressure on gun violence in this country and break the logjam."

Kinzinger held an A-rating from the National Rifle Association until he began advocating for gun control measures including the banning of bump stocks. He still owns an AR-15, which many gun control advocates have been calling to ban.

"Help me understand, how did you go from being somebody that was right in line with the gun lobby on this to somebody who thinks it's time to change these laws?" Karl asked.

"It's a journey of getting sick of seeing the mass shootings," Kinzinger said. "I'm a strong defender of the Second Amendment. And one of the things I believe -- for some reason, it is a very rare thing -- is that as a person that appreciates and who believes in the Second Amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks to members of the Ukrainian Parliament in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on April 27, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Some states have passed gun control legislation in the wake of mass shootings. After 17 people were killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that state's Republican-led legislature and Republican governor raised the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21, improved background checks and banned bump stocks.

"Couldn't that be a model?" Karl asked Murphy. "I mean, if [then-Gov.] Rick Scott could sign that into law in Florida, and support that in Florida, why couldn't that pass in the United States Senate?"

"The Florida law is a good law and it's a signal of what's possible, right?" Murphy replied. "It's also proof that Republicans could take on the gun lobby -- because the NRA opposed that measure -- and still get reelected."

"The right to keep and bear arms is important to Republicans. It is to me, too," Kinzinger said. "But for some reason we've got locked in this position of 'what are things where we can make a difference?'"

In Florida, Kinzinger said, "There was no blowback. Let's do that kind of stuff now."