LIVE UPDATES
Texas school shooting live updates: Nation mourns 'carnage'
At least 19 children were killed at an elementary school on Tuesday.
A small town in rural Texas is reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 children.
Two teachers were also among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, authorities said.
Prior to opening fire at the school, the suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother, authorities said.
The suspect -- identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School -- is dead.
Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.
Ukrainian president offers condolences to families of the victims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting on Twitter.
"Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.
Zelenskyy added: "The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans."
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after shooting
Actor Matthew McConaughey decried the shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
"We have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
"We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."
Amanda Gorman pens poem about shooting
The 24-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate took to Twitter following the tragedy to share a poem.
She also posted a series of tweets on gun violence.
“It takes a monster to kill children,” she wrote. “But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity -- it’s inhumanity.”
Biden addresses 'horrific' mass shooting
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night following the mass shooting in Texas -- not even two weeks after he mourned victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
"I’d hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again," Biden said. "Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second-, third-, fourth-graders."
"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said. "I am sick and tired of it -- we have to act."
