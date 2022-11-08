New Jersey 2022 midterm election results

More than a quarter of the state's House seats are considered competitive.

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in several competitive House races and state legislative contests.

In-person early voting in the state started on Oct. 29. Polls will open at 6 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

State significance

At least three of New Jersey's 11 House seats are considered competitive this year given strong political headwinds against Democrats because of the economy and Joe Biden's disapproval rating.

The seats held by Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Andy Kim and Tom Malinowski are being notably challenged by the GOP, with Malinowski's district made significantly less friendly for him after redistricting.

Last year, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy only narrowly held onto his seat despite New Jersey's deep blue hue.

