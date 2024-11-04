New Mexico 2024 live election results

The winner will take the state's five electoral votes.

New Mexico voters are going to the polls to cast their ballot for president as well as in U.S. Senate and House races.

The winner of the presidential race will gain the state's five electoral votes.

Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is seeking a third term. He faces Republican challenger Nella Domenici in the general election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

The state has swung red to blue in various presidential elections. It's voted Democrat since 2008, going for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by 11%.

Also at stake this election is one of New Mexico's two U.S. Senate seats. Heinrich, the incumbent, is polling ahead of Domenici heading into the Nov. 5 contest.

Further down the ballot, voters will also determine who will serve in the state's three congressional districts.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.