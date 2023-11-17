New resolution filed to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress

The move comes one day after a scathing ethics panel report on his conduct.

Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos is facing another resolution to expel him from Congress.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed the resolution on Friday -- one day after his panel released an explosive report stating a monthslong probe of the New York congressman "revealed a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos' campaign, personal, and business finances."

Guest, in a statement, said the evidence discovered by the committee is “more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion.”

Representative George Santos departs following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2023. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The resolution cites the panel's findings as well as the criminal charges brought against Santos, to which he's pleaded not guilty, and the prosecutions of his campaign treasurer and a former fundraiser.

It states that "given his egregious violations" Santos is unfit to serve.

