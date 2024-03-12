New RNC leadership slashing staff, sources say

Staff is being cut in political and data departments, sources say.

A new Donald Trump-backed Republican National Committee leadership team has started the process of cleaning house among national party personnel.

Staff is being cut in political and data departments along with senior positions, with no fundraising positions expected to be reduced, sources tell ABC News. In addition, a source with direct knowledge said the RNC is cutting off contracts with some vendors.

The plan is part of efforts to merge the Trump presidential campaign with the RNC to effectively make them the same operation.

Lara Trump, newly elected Republican National Committee Co-Chair, right, gives an address as newly elected Chairman Michael Whatley listens during the general session of the RNC Spring Meeting Friday, March 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Michael Wyke/AP

Around 60 RNC staffers are being let go under the merger, the source said.

Another source familiar with the changes occurring at the Republican National Committee under the new Trump-aligned leadership told ABC News certain staffers are being asked to resign and reapply for positions at the organization.

Chair Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump were voted into their new roles on Friday at an RNC meeting in Houston where now-former Chair Ronna McDaniel and former Co-Chair Drew McKissick stepped down.

On Friday, both Whatley and Lara Trump vowed to trim some fat at the RNC, an organization that has long suffered from fundraising lulls and controversy surrounding spending.

"The RNC will work hand in glove with President Trump to campaign President Trump's campaign to deliver on these core missions. If $1 that we have is not directed towards winning this November, that dollar will not be spent," Whatley said at the party's spring training meeting on Friday.

The news of the RNC staff cuts was first reported by Politico.