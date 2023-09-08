Newsom wants to shut down 2024 talk, and other takeaways from the campaign trail

"President Biden is going to run," he said in an interview.

Gavin Newsom's exact words were "it's time to move on" -- as California's Democratic governor tries to shut down 2024 talk.

The Republican "veepstakes" will be front and center Friday as former President Donald Trump campaigns in South Dakota with Gov. Kristi Noem.

And former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ended the speculation about her political plans.

Here's what to know from the campaign trail on Friday.

Newsom speaks out on 2024

Newsom, in a new interview with NBC News, attempted to downplay the belief that he would challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency if Biden, for whatever reason, was no longer running for reelection.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 2, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass," Newsom said of suggestions he would be a likely alternative.

Harris would be "naturally the one lined up" in Biden weren't able, he said, adding he'd never run against Harris, who served as a senator from California before being elected vice president.

"And I think we need to move past this notion that he's not going to run. President Biden is going to run, and I'm looking forward to getting him reelected," Newsom said.

-Fritz Farrow

A Trump-Noem ticket?

Trump and Noem will rally together in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday night.

There, Noem is expected to endorse Trump in the presidential race. If she does, it will only further fuel speculation that she could become his running mate if he wins the Republican nomination.

Noem told Fox News last month that if Trump were to pick her for vice president, she would "consider it."

The last time Trump was in South Dakota was July 4, 2020 -- when he made headlines for hosting a celebration at Mount Rushmore. He's said several times he thought he should be on Mount Rushmore, though insisted he was joking.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch as South Dakota Army National Guard Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters fly over during an event at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D., July 3, 2020. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi's in for 2024

Pelosi, 83, announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2024, telling supporters in San Francisco that American "democracy is at stake."

The decision comes amid renewed scrutiny of the ages of powerful leaders in Washington. Pelosi has defended President Joe Biden and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein against critics who've targeted their age or health.

Nikki Haley's press secretary responded to her announcement with the statement: "Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress since the Reagan Administration. It's time for a new generation of leadership and congressional term limits."

"Hakeem Jeffries' babysitter agreed to stay late," the National Republican Congressional Committee snarked.

Representative Nancy Pelosi attends a news conference introducing the Equality Act, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 21, 2023. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Tim Scott gets schooled

Sen. Tim Scott had a hilarious run-in with young students at Polaris Charter School in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

At one point, the GOP candidate asked the children what their dreams are, to which one student shouted, "I have nightmares."

Scott attempted to open with his story about growing up with a single mother, but the students would not have it. They frequently interrupted him with their own daily anecdotes.

This stop was meant to highlight Scott's new education "Plan to Empower Parents" as well as his support for school choice.

-Gabriella Abdul-Hakim