NH man accused of texting threat to kill Vivek Ramaswamy

A 30-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and his supporters at an event on Monday, according to newly released court records.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans," Ramaswamy campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to ABC News.

Tyler Anderson, the suspect, was first reported to police by Ramaswamy's campaign staff last week after he allegedly responded to one of the campaign's texts about an upcoming Ramaswamy event, the criminal complaint against Andderson states.

"Great, another opportunity for me to blow [Ramaswamy's] brains out," Anderson allegedly wrote back on Friday in response to the text invite to the event, which shared the location of where Ramaswamy would be, according to the complaint.

"I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f--- their corpses," a second message said, according to screenshots included in the complaint.

Authorities did not identify Ramaswamy in the complaint, but other details match up with an event he held in Portsmouth on Monday morning. His campaign also confirmed he was the target of the threat.

While Ramaswamy's Portsmouth stop continued as planned, there was a higher security presence than usual.

When law enforcement searched Anderson's home on Saturday, they found his phone and alleged text messages to the campaign, which had been deleted, according to the complaint.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Anderson also allegedly sent threatening messages to another candidate on Wednesday, a search of his phone found, the complaint states. Part of those messages included "hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting!"

It is unclear who the second candidate is.

The arrest comes as Ramaswamy has campaigned against cutting federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Asked by ABC News last week on the trail if he was concerned for his safety, before Anderson's arrest was public, Ramaswamy said, "I have not certainly brought that up as a concern."

When asked then if threats had been made on his life, Ramaswamy said, "We don't take anything for granted, but I'm confident that the team around us and our family is on this journey together. And I'm praying for our family and our country."

Anderson does not have a lawyer listed and he is slated to make his first appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

ABC News' Kendall Ross contributed to this report.