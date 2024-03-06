Live Blog
Super Tuesday primaries 2024: Trump, Biden dominate, Haley ekes out win in Vermont
Mar 06, 2:16 AM ESTWrapping up for now
Mar 06, 1:59 AM ESTGill wins in Texas’s 26th
Nikki Haley to end presidential campaign, as last major Trump rival exits GOP race: Sources
She suffered a slew of losses on Super Tuesday.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning on suspending her campaign for president in the wake of a slew of Super Tuesday losses, campaign sources tell ABC News.
This now leaves leaving former President Donald Trump as the last major candidate standing among Republicans, all but guaranteeing him the party's nomination on his way to a likely rematch with President Joe Biden in November.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.