Nikki Haley to end presidential campaign, as last major Trump rival exits GOP race: Sources

She suffered a slew of losses on Super Tuesday.

ByNicholas Kerr and Abby Cruz
March 6, 2024, 6:07 AM

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning on suspending her campaign for president in the wake of a slew of Super Tuesday losses, campaign sources tell ABC News.

This now leaves leaving former President Donald Trump as the last major candidate standing among Republicans, all but guaranteeing him the party's nomination on his way to a likely rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

