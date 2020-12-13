NJ to vaccinate health care workers starting Tuesday: Gov. Murphy

New Jersey will begin giving its health care workers the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Newark, the state's governor said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"The first batch of 76,000, split the majority toward health care workers but a good slug toward our long-term care residents and staff, and then with each ensuing week those are the two top priorities," Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"It'll take us a number of weeks as you can imagine to work through the entire populations in both of those groups, but it's gonna be a big day on Tuesday morning in Newark," he added.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for emergency use Friday. The first shipments of the vaccine, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, are expected to arrive at 145 sites by Monday.

More than 16 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 297,800 people have died, according to data from John Hopkins University. As of early Sunday morning, more than 108,000 people were hospitalized.

In New Jersey, more than 396,490 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 15,800 have died. Six states reported more than 100,000 new cases Saturday, including two of New Jersey's neighbors, Pennsylvania and New York. New Jersey and six other states reported more than 5,000 new cases Friday.

While a vaccine has been authorized, a COVID relief bill has stalled in Congress. Murphy said on MSNBC Thursday that his state "desperately" needs federal aid.

"There are many, many reasons why we need a big statement out of Washington that meets this moment," he said. "This is a $3-plus trillion need right now. If we get a billion of that now and the rest of it soon, I guess we can live with that. But I would say the longer this goes on, the bigger the price tag, the more the suffering sooner than later, bigger than smaller. History will not be unkind to us if we overshoot."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.