North Dakota 2024 Democratic primary results

North Dakota's 2024 Democratic primary is on Saturday.

The presidential nominating contests continue across the country even as Joe Biden and Donald Trump have already clinched their party's support based on states that have voted so far.

President Biden, who became the presumptive Democratic nominee earlier this month, is the only major candidate running in the state's party-run primary, which held in-person voting starting on March 22 and ending on Saturday.

State residents could also vote by mail as long as ballots were received by noon on Saturday, according to the North Dakota Democratic Party.

Thirteen delegates are up for grabs.

North Dakota Republicans held caucuses earlier this month to pick their 2024 presidential nominee. Former President Trump won.

State significance

North Dakota's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party in the general election as it reliably votes for Republicans up and down the ballot.