The Note: No finality to legal sagas surrounding Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Two former top aides to President Donald Trump played opposite sides of the loyalty card to the same stunning conclusion: guilty pronouncements in federal court.

But that won't be the final word – not even close.

Perhaps the most mind-blowing hour of the Trump presidency brought anything but finality to the legal sagas surrounding the Trump presidency.

By far the most damaging revelations come courtesy of Michael Cohen. He pleaded guilty to crimes he admits to committing while serving as the president's personal attorney, and in the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign.

Trump's pit bull and longtime fixer, his lawyer says, implicated the president in the commission of a felony in open court. Cohen's plea agreement also states that he acted "at the request and suggestion of one or more members of the campaign."

Forget the focus in recent weeks on whether Trump will talk with Robert Mueller's team. The people closest to the president continue to talk plenty loud on his behalf.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The accusations lobbed against the president's team from Cohen bring with them serious questions about consequences.

What happens - or what should happen - when a president or a president's campaign is mentioned in the same context as the details of a crime?

While the country grapples with that, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, is already facing serious and tangible consequences in the form of jail time for crimes he was convicted of Tuesday.

Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president continues to call the special counsel's work a 'witch hunt,' but it is now a hunt that has landed guilty verdicts and pleas.

Manafort was found guilty for misleading the government and evading taxes. While none of those charges had to do with the president or his campaign, they carry significant time behind bars.

Considering the gravity of the offenses, and the fact that President Trump has presented himself as tough on crime politically, it was surprising to hear him continue to defend Manafort and downplay the charges, saying he felt "badly" for his former adviser.

While the jurors were torn on some counts facing Manafort -- they did all agree to convict on eight counts, after all.

The TIP with Trish Turner

As eight guilty counts against him were read Tuesday afternoon, Paul Manafort — made to stand and face the jury of six men and six women — stared expressionless. Two female jurors turned their chairs toward him and appeared to look angry, a change from their normally sunny demeanor.

Manafort's wife, Kathleen, showed no emotion, staring straight ahead, nodding her head only slightly as a friend comfortingly stroked her arm.

When the jury left the room, Judge T.S. Ellis showed a rare moment of emotion. Throughout the trial, tensions had run high. Unexpected threats against him prompted marshals to protect him outside the courthouse. He addressed criticism of his combative demeanor during the trial. "We all take brickbats in life," Ellis said, recalling his comment during the trial that he is a "Caesar" in his "own Rome."

Dana Verkouteren via AP

"Even in my own Rome, I was far less supreme than Caesar," Ellis told those gathered — mostly journalists.

His voice cracked as he complimented both legal teams. "Mr. Manafort received very effective and zealous counsel. That's not a statement I make as often as I would like to," he said.

As Manafort was led away by two marshals, he looked at his wife and winked.

And with that, he left for jail — where he will await not only sentencing in Virginia, but also a separate trial in next month in Washington, D.C.

The president meets with Secretary of Defense James Mattis for lunch at 12:45 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Trump posthumously awards the Medal of Honor to Air Force Tech Sergeant John Chapman for his valiant actions during a 2002 mountainside battle in Afghanistan.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen leads a tour of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center at 1:30 p.m.

"It doesn't involve me but I still feel – you know, it's a very sad thing that happened – this has nothing to do with Russian collusion." – President Trump's first response to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, being found guilty on eight counts in his tax fraud trial.

