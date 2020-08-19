The Note: Harris gets her night in convention already defined by prominent women On Wednesday, Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Joe Biden's convention so far hasn't featured too much of Sen. Kamala Harris, who got less airtime than a plate of Rhode Island calamari on Tuesday night.

That will change Wednesday, as Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president. But women and women of color in particular have already owned this year's virtual convention -- and the lineup to come will only cement the contributions of women in the party.

Jill Biden's poignant speech about tragedy and healing defined the second day of the convention, much as former first lady Michelle Obama's intimate remarks defined the first.

On Wednesday, Harris -- the first woman of color on a presidential ticket -- will speak shortly after the first-ever woman nominated by a major party for president -- Hillary Clinton -- and the first ever female Speaker of the House -- Nancy Pelosi.

Also speaking Wednesday: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham -- the first Latina elected as a governor of any state.

It's unlikely that any speaker at this convention will top Michelle Obama in terms of emotional resonance. One man who may try: former President Barack Obama -- the nation's first Black president -- who will be the final speaker on Wednesday evening's program.

A lot of history has been packed into the condensed lineup. The moment, though, is teed up for Harris, who carries her own historical resonance in seeking to get further in elected office than any American woman has before.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Two nights down and two to go, Democrats have done an impressive job presenting a diverse and national coalition of allies, who can speak to their long-standing and personal relationships with Biden. Their pitch is one about character and less about change -- at least not the kind of sweeping change so many young people in the party have called out for.

Sure, all the Democratic speakers have emphatically made the case that Biden would be a fundamental change from the president. That's the benefit of running against an incumbent -- winning is argued as change enough.

"I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole," Jill Biden said in capping the night and telling her husband's personal story.

But overwhelmingly, the party message remains one offering healing and calm. Halfway through the Democratic convention, details on any possible policy have been punted.

While much time has been spent looking back at Biden's career, other, younger Democrats have been used their time to present the future of the party during this convention.

"We must elect Joe Biden ... then with a compassionate and intelligent president we must act together and put on his desk a bill that guarantees us all the health care we deserve," said "Medicare for All" activist Ady Barkan during his address on Tuesday. His inclusion in the program was a clear signal of partnership and an acceptance of more progressive ideals in the party, still Barkan said the work -- for his cause -- would still be on activists.

Big picture: Democrats continue to sell a change of administration, not a change agent. With callouts to the issues coming from leaders across the country, the party is almost signaling that if Democrats want major reforms they may need to come from outside of Washington and the next generation of leaders.

The TIP with Meg Cunningham

Latinos are predicted to be the largest racial or ethnic minority voting bloc in the nation in 2020, but prominent Latino and activist voices are underwhelmed at their representation in the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Only three of the 35 prime time speakers slated to appear at the DNC this week are Latino, sounding alarm bells across the party as the battle for representation continues.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro expressed that disappointment Tuesday night on CNN. He said Biden and Harris "have a strong record with the Latino community." Still though, he said the DNC should have highlighted more members of the Latino community "because representation does matter and it does send a strong message about inclusion for the party."

Biden said Tuesday in a Latino Victory conversation that he is committed to "speaking directly to the concerns of the Latino community and to mobilize the Latino voter. And I don't take one thing for granted," he said.

Despite what Biden and Democrats have said, a lack of recognition of minority groups is often seen as the Achilles heel of the party, and some -- including Castro -- don't see this week's DNC lineup as making serious inroads with minority voters.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers pre-taped remarks to the Democratic National Convention's Hispanic Caucus and Black Caucus meetings starting around 1:45 p.m. After, he attends a virtual Biden for President finance event. Later, he joins a virtual meeting with the convention delegation from Wisconsin.

Former President Barack Obama will close out Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, after Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accepts the party's nomination for vice president. Wednesday evening's program includes speeches from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

