The Note: Impeachment back to forefront as 2020ers wait The timing of an impeachment trial is of intense interest to the candidates.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

We now return to your regularly scheduled impeachment programming.

Except, of course, that hasn't been scheduled at all.

Pressure is building on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment over to the Senate. Now that those clamoring for a start to the trial include Senate Democrats, it's harder to see the advantage House Democrats expect to derive from further delays.

The timing is of intense interest to the 2020 candidates. Five senators are running, and three of them earned tickets to the one and only scheduled debate in Iowa next week -- a debate that would likely be rescheduled if it conflicts with the Senate trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 8, 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters

House Democrats' delay has kept alive mild concerns among moderate Republicans over procedural questions. It lasted long enough for former national security adviser John Bolton to dangle his potential cooperation with a Senate invitation to testify.

The delay has not nudged Senate Majority Mitch McConnell any closer to any sort of accommodation with Democrats. That, though, was really not a realistic goal for Democrats -- and now they have their own urgencies to answer.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

President Donald Trump gave no public indication Wednesday that he planned to further escalate military action against Iran, despite their missile launches against U.S. targets inside Iraq. While he seems to have hit the pause button, congressional leaders still have questions about his decision last week and the moment could be ripe for a serious discussion on Capitol Hill about the president's power to go to war.

Democrats, in particular, left their military briefing unconvinced that Trump had evidence and reason to warrant the quick timing of the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., would not rule out subpoenaing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to answer additional questions, saying, "I'm not sure that 'trust me' is a satisfactory answer."

By and large, Republicans seemed satisfied with the answers given by the Trump administration and argued that now was not the time for Congress to debate limiting the authority. But not all.

Sen. Mike Lee speaks to members of the media following a closed door briefing briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 8, 2020. Rex/Shutterstock

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told reporters, "One of the messages we received from the briefers was, 'Do not debate, do not discuss the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention in Iran. And that if you do you'll be emboldening Iran.'"

He said he found that "insulting and demeaning," and as a result was now looking to support a new War Powers Resolution from Democrats. A resolution to reassert congressional authority to declare war will go to a vote before the House on Thursday.

The TIP with Beatrice Peterson

No more wars in Iran has been a rallying cry in recent days from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The Hawaii congresswoman is a proponent of ending what she describes as endless wars, and as tensions have escalated in the Middle East she has seen an increase of attention from voters, particularly in New Hampshire.

For some candidates, not making the debate stage hinders their ability to get their message out to voters. However for Gabbard, the size of the crowds at her events has steadily increased since she announced her plans to double down in the state.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks to the media in Atlanta, Nov. 20, 2019. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

In recent days, she has made a personal pitch during stops at businesses, asking people for their vote directly and inviting them to participate in her town halls. And while surfing in the cold, 30-degree weather appealed to some voters in the Granite State, her foreign policy has been the focus of attendees at her town halls as the country monitors news out of Iraq and Iran.

THE PLAYLIST

ONE MORE THING

The House of Representatives will vote on a War Powers Resolution on Thursday to reassert congressional authority to declare war by mandating that, absent additional congressional action, the Trump administration's military hostilities against Iran cease within 30 days, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump proposes National Environmental Policy Act regulations at 11 a.m. at the White House. He then speaks at a campaign rally, along with Vice President Mike Pence, at 7 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio.

Scheduled to participate in the last day of the New England College Convention: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at 8 a.m. and Tom Steyer at 11 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has two events in the Los Angeles area: he tours an infrastructure project in Long Beach and then attends a fundraising event in Irvine.

Andrew Yang has three events in New Hampshire: an 8 a.m. town hall in Hudson, a 5:30 p.m. climate forum in Durham and a 7:30 p.m. town hall in Portsmouth.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, at noon and a meet-and-greet event in Mount Vernon, Iowa, at 2:30 p.m.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick visits a senior center in Hanover, New Hampshire, at 4:30 p.m. and then speaks with local Democrats in Milford, New Hampshire, at 8:30 p.m.

After the New England College Convention, Tom Steyer participates in a 1:15 p.m. town hall in Laconia, New Hampshire, and attends a house party in Concord, New Hampshire, at 6:30 p.m.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld tours a community health center in Sioux City, Iowa, at 10 a.m. and then speaks on a panel in Des Moines, Iowa, at 6:30 p.m.

