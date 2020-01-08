Andrew Yang talks rising tension in Iran, again calling the killing of Soleimani a 'mistake' Yang: The commander-in-chief needs "the right temperament judgement and values."

Trump is 'a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease': Andrew Yang

Trump is 'a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease': Andrew Yang Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

Businessman Andrew Yang, and his wife Evelyn, joined ABC's "The View" Wednesday, his third guest appearance as a presidential candidate, to address the rising tension in Iran and the recent killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, what he has repeatedly called a "mistake."

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman asked Yang how he would have handled relations with Iran and if he would have authored the attack that killed Soleimani.

"I would not have, no. I think it was a mistake," Yang said. "The story seems to be that a number of solutions were represented to President [Donald] Trump and he chose the most dramatic option that even the military leaders would never have expected him in some way."

Yang said he believes the American people are looking for a commander-in-chief with "the right temperament judgement and values."

"I would push the power to declare war back to Congress where it belongs in our constitution," he told the hosts.

Yang stands as one of the top several remaining candidates in the race less than a month before the first votes will be cast in the Iowa caucuses -- even outlasting several former and current lawmakers.

He and his wife have been campaigning together, openly speaking about the challenge of raising a son with special needs -- as one of their sons is autistic. The couple have hosted several campaign events focused on how they’d support other families who have children with special needs.

The entrepreneur is still three polls away from qualifying for the January Democratic debate, prompting his campaign to recently write Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez a letter, urging the DNC to commission additional early state polls in order to help diversify the debate stage.

Yang’s request was denied, but in that letter he stated that he agreed that the debate thresholds "should consistently be raised as we get closer to Caucus day in Iowa."

But a couple weeks earlier, Yang had signed on to a letter written by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker asking the DNC to revert the debate qualification criteria to how it was in the earlier debates.

He seemed to walk back his own words when ABC News pressed him on this, saying he had hoped that the qualifications had not been raised "in part so that Cory would have a better shot at qualifying."

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

Yang told ABC News he feels confident he’ll make the debate stage, citing "the electricity" in his crowds.

Multiple campaign events in recent days have had to be spaced out between different venues to accommodate the growing interest. During one event in New Hampshire last week, his campaign moved a throng of supporters outside in 30 degree temperatures so Yang could address everyone.

The rise in interest also comes as Yang has been distinguishing himself between other candidates.

After former Vice President Joe Biden suggested that coal miners could learn how to code, Yang said he disagreed.

"Joe and I get along very well but he and I disagree fundamentally on this. Where the skills necessary to be a coal miner and the skills necessary to be a coder are very very different," he said. "And generalizing and saying that anyone can do one can do another is very counterproductive. It's not indicative of reality."

But whether he'll be able to go toe to toe with every candidate the way he had hoped for remains to be seen.

In the past week, his campaign said a "bureaucratic paperwork issue" caused their application for the Ohio ballot to be denied, now forcing them to launch a write-in campaign in order to appear on the state's ballot.

The 14-page document, pulled from Ohio's Portage County, shows a number of missing components in the paperwork filed by Mr. Yang's campaign, and calls attention to the fact that the Yang campaign is not run by traditional political operatives and staff.

"We appreciate the Ohio Secretary of State’s handling of this matter and respecting the democratic process," Yang’s National Press Secretary S.Y. Lee said in a statement. "We are thrilled that Andrew Yang will be able to engage with Ohio voters in a meaningful way."