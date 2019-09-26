The Note: Impeachment case gets early public airing

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Did President Donald Trump commit a high crime or misdemeanor? Or is he guilty of being … Donald Trump?

There's another potentially seismic day in Washington on Thursday. This one features a House Intelligence Committee hearing where the acting director of national intelligence will testify about a whistleblower complaint and could serve as the opening act of a long public impeachment trial.

Some fundamentals are already established, and speak to the contradictions of Trump and this era in Washington. Both of these things can be true: Trump engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the newly elected president of Ukraine and Trump was just being Trump.

Al Drago/Getty Images, FILE

"This was a shakedown," the Democratic House committee chairs investigating the president wrote jointly. "This president operates in different ways than other presidents," said the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune, offering a far more charitable assessment of the same memorandum.

As impeachment moves closer to becoming inevitable, events have far outpaced political calculations. The president is only training more fire on Democrats, including baseless allegations aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden, and even former President Barack Obama.

Between the impeachment push and Trump's response it, the public is being asked to take sides. The process will amount to an extended education project, where no one can be sure of the lessons that will be learned.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

The very beginning of Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president is worth a close read. Before Trump brings up his requested "favor," before he mentions an American software company that potentially had information on the hacking of Hillary Clinton's emails, before any mention of Biden, Trump takes time to remind President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that "the United States has been very very good to Ukraine."

Germany, Trump alleged, has not been nearly as gracious as the U.S., which spends "a lot of effort and a lot of time." He goes on to say -- right off the top -- that Ukraine has not yet "necessarily" reciprocated.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Expect the entire prelude to receive significant scrutiny, as Democratic investigators on the Hill make their case that this call represents an abuse of power.

While several Republicans on Wednesday argued that they did not see explicit evidence of any quid pro quo in the notes of the call, does this scene-setter from the president imply it? Does it show that he was representing the weight and power of the United States government, before turning to arguably a more personal political matter?

The TIP with Beatrice Peterson

While her House colleagues move toward impeachment, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains a relatively lonely voice among the 2020 candidates in saying such a move would be "terribly divisive." And that's created a rift between Gabbard and Tom Steyer – the two candidates who have freshly qualified for the next round of Democratic debates.

Steyer, who has been vocal about impeachment, called out other Democrats on Monday for not supporting the measure. His press secretary Alberto Lammers told ABC News, "Anyone who doesn't come out for impeachment now is playing political games." And when it comes to facing Gabbard in the debate, Steyers team simply said, "Bring it. Bring it on."

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Asked for comment, Gabbard's press aide Cullen Tiernan said, "A billionaire who buys his way onto the debate stage has no business lecturing Tulsi about duty to country, when she has served our country in uniform for the past 16 years -- volunteering to deploy twice to the war zones in the Middle East."

We don't know yet if the two candidates will face off on stage, but this is a dynamic to look for the lead-up to the next presidential debate in Ohio.

THE PLAYLIST

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang appears on ABC's "The View" at 11 a.m.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ABC News and FiveThirtyEight will have live coverage.

President Donald Trump holds a fundraising breakfast in New York at 10 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indianapolis to speak about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at MacAllister Machinery at 1 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is the featured speaker for the latest installment of "Politics & Eggs" at 8:30 a.m. at The Bedford Village Inn in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, tours Erie Dry Dock in Erie, Pennsylvania. Later, he holds a town hall at the Lavery Brewing Company.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock joins the UAW Picket Line at General Motors' in Arlington, Texas, at 3:30 p.m. (CDT)

Author Marianne Williamson discusses her plan for a Department of Children and Youth at the "Making America Safe for Children: What's Working" event at 4:45 p.m. (PDT) in Las Vegas.

Yang holds a town hall at 6:30 p.m. in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend the NARAL Pro-Choice America 50th anniversary dinner at the Capitol Hilton in Washington at 7 p.m.

