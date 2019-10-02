The Note: Next impeachment chapter depends on president’s men

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Interested in The Note? Add The Note as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Note news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Loyalty has not always flowed in all directions inside the Trump White House.

Now more than ever, President Donald Trump will be counting on those he expects to be loyal to him. The short- and medium-term prospects for the impeachment inquiry depend on how top figures in the Trump administration -- and some recently departed aides -- handle requests for documents and testimony.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stepped in to keep State Department officials from sitting for depositions this week. Key Democratic committee chairs responded by calling Pompeo himself a "fact witness" -- and stated that efforts to keep witnesses from talking to Congress "will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry."

Susan Walsh/AP, FILE

Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, in his capacity as the president's personal attorney, are also wrapped up in the inquiry from multiple directions, with calls for them to appear before Congress and produce documents. Wednesday could still be a key day, with the State Department's inspector general set to brief members of Congress on an "urgent" matter related to Ukraine, ABC News has learned.

With the president intent on finding out more about the whistleblower, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will be a key player. Other figures whose words will be watched closely include Vice President Mike Pence and former national security adviser John Bolton.

An important signal came from Capitol Hill on Tuesday, with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, standing up for the whistleblower's right to remain anonymous.

"Uninformed speculation wielded by politicians or media commentators as a partisan weapon is counterproductive and doesn't serve the country," he said.

American officials serve both the government and the president, of course. That has proven a particular challenge in the Trump era.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

In newly leaked audio batted around online Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook employees the "direction of the discussion" concerning big tech in the Democratic primary was "concerning."

"At the end of the day if someone's going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight," he said, promising to bring a tough legal battle should Sen. Elizabeth Warren become president and follow through on her proposal to try to break-up large technology companies like Facebook and Amazon.

Meg Kinnard/AP

Warren did not hesitate to counter-punch. She accused the company on Tuesday of running roughshod over antitrust norms.

"They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, undermined our democracy, and tilted the playing field against everyone else," she wrote.

Up to this point, Warren's most aggressive plans have yet to be seriously scrutinized by either stakeholders or opponents, but you can be sure that will begin in earnest now that she's reached front-runner status. Facebook might have tested the waters, but it remains to be seen what exactly it would look like if big tech, big banks, big pharma and her big rivals lay it on thick.

The TIP with Sasha Pezenik

A new legislative session kicks into gear along with a grim milestone: Las Vegas mass shooting -- the deadliest in modern American history.

As the nation still reels from the summer's spate of mass shootings, America's gun control debate has made its way to the 2020 trail. Tuesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders attended a memorial for the Las Vegas shooting.

John Locher/AP, FILE

On Wednesday, 10 of the Democratic primary contenders will convene in Las Vegas for a forum on gun violence -- the first of its kind for presidential hopefuls. It will be cohosted by March for Our Lives, the movement spawned from the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' nonprofit, in partnership with MSNBC.

But as candidates come together -- they've yet to unite in their ideas. And only one candidate has signed onto March for Our Lives' "Peace Plan" pushing for progressive gun reform: Beto O'Rourke. All 10 candidates will have to address how they'd contend with the issue as they come face to face with the people who have had to endure that fight -- and survive it -- on the front lines.

ONE MORE THING

The State Department's inspector general is expected to give an "urgent" briefing to staffers from several House and Senate committees on Wednesday afternoon about documents obtained from the department's Office of the Legal Adviser related to the State Department and Ukraine, sources familiar with the planned briefing told ABC News.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. Wednesday morning's episode features ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, who tells us why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is locked in a war of words with House Democrats over the ongoing impeachment inquiry. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton appear on ABCs "The View" at 11 a.m.

President Donald Trump meets with the president of Finland at noon in the White House and has a joint press conference at 2 p.m.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, hosts town halls in New Hampshire beginning at 10 a.m. in Laconia and later at 6 p.m. in Raymond.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro attends the Hispanics in Politics Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. (PDT) in Las Vegas. He then speaks with students at the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Later, he participates in the American Federation of Teachers Town Hall. Finally, he attends the Justice for All Voter Registration Rally at 7:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Andrew Yang, participate in the Presidential Gun Safety Forum hosted by March for Our Lives and Gabrielle Giffords beginning at 8 a.m. (PDT) in Las Vegas.

Tom Steyer hosts meet-and-greet events in Iowa throughout the day in Sioux City, Storm Lake and Manila beginning at 9 a.m. (CDT).

Warren participates in a roundtable on supermajorities at 9 a.m. (PDT) in Las Vegas. She then hosts a town hall in Carson City, Nevada, at 6 p.m.

Sanders participates in a town hall on Medicare at 11:30 a.m. (PDT) in Las Vegas. Later, he hosts a community meeting at 4 p.m.

Harris meets with first responders and local nurses at 1:55 p.m. in Las Vegas. She then participates in a conversation on supermajorities at 5:15 p.m. Later, she attends the "Dude Gotta Go" organizing event at 6 p.m.

Former Rep. Joe Sestak D-Pa., hosts a town hall in Weare, New Hampshire, at 6 p.m.

Booker participates in the Every Day Gun Violence Conversation at 4 p.m. in Las Vegas. He then attends a Cory for Nevada Phone Bank launch at 6 p.m.

Biden hosts a community event at 6:30 p.m. in Reno, Nevada.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., delivers remarks at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs at 5:30 p.m. (CDT).

O'Rourke hosts a town hall at 5:30 p.m. (PDT) in North Las Vegas.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis every weekday.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.