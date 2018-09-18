The Note: Kavanaugh fight raises stakes for midterms

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It’s as if the storylines and big choices that have presented themselves in the Trump era have converged to set up a defining couple of days.

The politics of #MeToo, the reflexive partisanship on Capitol Hill, the showmanship of President Donald Trump, the impending midterms, the survival instincts of red state Democrats, the latent worries of a handful of Republicans – all have come together in the fallout from the sexual assault allegation leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.

Even Trump seems to recognize the stakes – stakes so high that he is agreeing to slow things down a bit, and not publicly trumpet Kavanaugh’s denials.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee will now permit the extraordinary scene of public testimony by Kavanaugh’s accuser – with the risks of that devolving into spectacle, particularly given the all-male GOP side of that committee.

Seven weeks before Election Day, control of two branches of government could be at stake.

Two key numbers this week: 25.4 million – the number of refugees forced out of their homes as of last year, according to the United Nations refugee agency, and 30,000 – the maximum number of refugees the Trump administration now says it will allow into the United States next year, marking yet another dramatic cut from previous presidencies.

Considering this administration’s rhetoric and policies toward immigrants and refugees thus far, the new low number is not a surprise, but it raises tough questions.

This administration also has been ratcheting up how it handles illegal border crossings. So, at the same time, the White House and Department of Homeland Security are saying: Fewer people can come in legally and those who come in illegally will be dealt with more severely.

Plus, all the while, the administration has been readily acknowledging the brutality of gangs and war in South America and around the world that has contributed to these spikes in refugees fleeing for their lives.

Rep. Chris Collins, the New York Republican, has reversed course and announced he will run for re-election in November, despite his indictment on insider trading charges last month.

“Because of the protracted and uncertain nature of any legal effort to replace Congressman Collins we do not see a path allowing Congressman Collins to be replaced on the ballot,” his counsel said in a statement on Monday. (New York election law also would have made it extremely difficult for Collins to take his name off the ballot.)

Collins won't be the only indicted GOP congressman on the ballot this fall: California Rep. Duncan Hunter, charged with misuse of campaign funds, is running for re-election in the San Diego area.

While Democrats say both candidacies play into their anti-corruption campaign message, the change of plan by Collins could help Republicans keep the seat, as incumbents are historically better positioned to win re-election.

His situation isn't unprecedented: Former Rep. Michael Grimm, R-New York, infamously won re-election in 2014 after being indicted on fraud charges, though he went on to resign one month later and lose a comeback bid in this year's GOP primary.

President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the Biodefense National Security Presidential Memorandum at 11:30 a.m.

The president hosts a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Poland at 2:10 p.m.

Second lady Karen Pence visits an opioid addiction program that helps addicts get re-employed in Indiana, where she and Vice President Mike Pence call home. She’ll lead the visit alongside Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Congress will review the detention of immigrant children at the border at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with top officials from the Homeland Security and Justice departments at 10 a.m.

Congress celebrates 225 years since the cornerstone was laid at the U.S. Capitol.

“If it takes a little delay, it will take a little delay — it shouldn’t certainly be very much.” – President Donald Trump on getting the facts straight regarding the sexual assault allegation made against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Tuesday morning's episode features the latest on the sexual assault allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. ABC News Senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tell us Kavanaugh and his accuser will be testifying on Capitol Hill next week. And, ABC News’ Mike Levine explains why President Trump is declassifying documents related to a FISA warrant application and Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr. https://bit.ly/2Ohkpz8

