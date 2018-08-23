California congressman Duncan Hunter pleads not guilty to misuse of campaign funds

A Republican congressman from California and his wife pleaded not guilty on Thursday to misusing $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and filing false campaign finance records with the Federal Election Commission.

Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, entered their not guilty pleas in federal court in San Diego.

He and his wife were accused illegally using campaign funds to family vacations to Italy, Hawaii, Phoenix and Boise, Idaho, prosecutors said. They also used campaign funds to pay for school tuition, dental work, theater tickets, and domestic and international travel for almost a dozen relatives, according to prosecutors.

The Hunters also spent tens of thousands of dollars on smaller purchases, including fast food, movie tickets, golf outings, video games, coffee, groceries, home utilities and expensive meals, the indictment alleged, according to prosecutors .

During Thursday's court hearing, prosecutors said Hunter and his wife were living paycheck to paycheck and had few assets and recommended low bond for the couple.

The congressman's bond was set at $15,000 while his bond was set at $10,000.

Hunter easily finished first in a June primary and established himself as a strong favorite to hold onto California's 50th Congressional District in San Diego and Riverside counties.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.