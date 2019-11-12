The Note: Obama legacy tested in court and campaign trail

The TAKE with Rick Klein

A campaign that figures to be about President Donald Trump is first revolving around former President Barack Obama.

With the Supreme Court hearing arguments Tuesday in a case that could determine the fate of some 700,000 people, a signature Obama policy will again be in court under an immigration case brought by the Trump administration.

The need for an Obama-like unifying figure in the race is at least the implicit rationale for former Gov. Deval Patrick to get in the race. Sources tell ABC News that Patrick could get in the race as soon as Thursday -- a full 11 months after he ruled out a 2020 run.

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail, efforts to define the Obama era -- and to offer alternative visions about what should come next -- are dominating the campaign discussion.

A misquote in the Los Angeles Times made that clear on Monday. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was incorrectly quoted as citing the "failures of the Obama era" as a factor in the rise of Trump.

By the time the quote was corrected to read the "failures of the old normal," everyone from former Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Julian Castro to Sen. Kamala Harris' niece had chided Buttigieg for a perceived insult of the last Democratic president.

Buttigieg said he appreciated the quick correction and used the opportunity to heap praise on Obama. He's been trying to cast himself as an Obama-esque candidate, particularly in Iowa, where Obama broke through in 2008.

What Obama and his legacy mean to the party could be a theme that runs throughout this campaign year.

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

Before public impeachment hearings take place this week, another historic milestone is set to unfold just across the street from the Capitol, as the Supreme Court hears arguments about whether or not to uphold Trump's decision to cancel Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The justices' decision -- expected next spring -- will determine whether more than 700,000 young immigrants who came of age in the United States, but do not have permanent legal status, are allowed to continue to live and work in America. If the Supreme Court ultimately rules against DACA -- the outcome backed by the Trump Administration -- those young people could be subject to removal.

Tuesday's arguments could ultimately result in immediate risks to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people living in the U.S., but the looming ruling also poses a serious policy question to the president -- if you get your way, how will your administration handle the drastic aftereffects?

An ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted this past July found that 57% of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling immigration and the president's Democratic rivals are likely tuning in to Tuesday's proceedings with the hopes of bolstering their rhetoric against him on the campaign trail.

A little over a week after ordering an end to the program in 2017, Trump tweeted, "Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?"

Tuesday, the president -- and the entire nation -- will get to see the answer to that question begin to play out.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

Between taking himself out of the 2020 contest earlier this year and filing on Friday to qualify for Alabama's primary on the state's deadline to declare, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is closer than ever to officially becoming a presidential contender.

Bloomberg's possible entry comes, in part, due to concerns over the current field's ability to defeat Trump, according to a top adviser. And while some of the more moderate Democratic hopefuls might be welcoming him into the race, his successor, Mayor Bill de Blasio -- who bowed out of the presidential contest in September amid lackluster polling and dismal fundraising -- skewered Bloomberg saying he should not be the nominee because, "there's no way in the world we should nominate a billionaire who epitomizes the status quo."

"I think he was absolutely tone deaf to what working people are going through in this city," de Blasio told reporters Monday at a Veterans Day parade, echoing the sentiments of the leading progressive duo of Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "I can certainly prefer him over Donald Trump but does he represent today's Democratic Party? Of course not. Not even close."

In the meantime, Bloomberg appears to be exploring an unconventional path to victory, as his team plays coy about if he will seek to get on the early states' ballots - noting he won't "compete" in at least New Hampshire, where the deadline to file is this week. But while over one-third of likely Democratic voters in the first-in-the-nation primary state appear open to a Bloomberg bid, 54% have written him off, saying they would not vote for the billionaire in a new Quinnipiac poll.

ONE MORE THING

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney filed a notice of withdrawal of his motion to join an ongoing lawsuit filed last month. Charles Kupperman filed the original lawsuit in response to a subpoena he received from House Democrats seeking his testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. Mulvaney's withdrawal motion came after attorneys for House Democrats and the former deputy national security adviser jointly filed with a federal judge saying Mulvaney should not be able to join the lawsuit.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Economic Club of New York at noon.

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2019 National Adoption Month Celebration at noon in Washington. He then meets with the United States Ambassador to France at 2:30 p.m. Later, he participates in the Kuwait-America Foundation 2019 Gala Dinner at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday is the final day for 2020 presidential candidates to file for the Arkansas primary.

Marianne Williamson delivers remarks at 11 a.m. in Las Vegas.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro accompanies an Iowa resident to his asylum meeting at the Cedar Rapids Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at 8:30 a.m. (CST). He then hosts a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock files for the New Hampshire primary at 9:15 a.m. in Concord, New Hampshire. He then holds press availability at 9:30 a.m. in Concord.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hosts a fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. in Washington.

