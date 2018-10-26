The Note: Obamacare central to midterm races

Interested in The Note? Add The Note as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Note news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The campaign can be distracted by distortions and contradictions. Attention can and will be drawn to the Supreme Court, or to a migrant caravan and maybe briefly even toward a phantom tax cut.

But somehow races across the country keep coming back to one very big issue that's been galvanizing politics all decade: The politics of health care has come full circle since 2010.

With former President Barack Obama back on the campaign trail Friday, in Wisconsin and Michigan, it's striking to see how regularly his namesake law is item one in major races.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is but one example of an incumbent whose re-election is pinned on the hope that voters will want to preserve protections for those with pre-existing conditions -- and that they will reject President Donald Trump's notion that Republicans are the ones who should be trusted to do so.

"Josh Hawley decided to go to court with your tax dollars and wipe out pre-existing conditions," McCaskill said of her opponent, the state's attorney general, at a debate Thursday.

Strategists in both parties recognize that days consumed by talking about health care -- the issue voters seem most inclined to talk about -- is a day Democrats are gaining ground.

The final 11 days before the midterms will take wild turns. Yet, from California to Maine, this is one topic that just won't go away.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

There is careful, and then there is decent and, say, presidential.

Sure, Trump was careful this week following the frightening news that explosive devices were sent to Democratic leaders across the country.

He did not name Democrats at his rally Wednesday and make them targets of personal and rowdy attacks as he usually does.

But he also did not name them at all. He spoke only generally about being worried. White House staff dodged all questions about whether the president bothered to personally call his targeted predecessor.

Since taking office, Trump has struggled to show those Americans who prefer the other political party that he has their backs, too, and this week felt like more of the same on that front, despite the careful words.

The TIP with John Verhovek

2016 was the year the blue wall fell.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were the states that propelled Trump to the presidency, and now his predecessor is back, in the final weeks of the midterm campaign, to try to re-take what was once solidly Democratic territory.

Obama's campaign swing Friday through Wisconsin and Michigan is meant to boost Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates, but it's also about reclaiming a key geographical part of the party's electoral coalition.

"The last presidential election turned on fewer than 100,000 votes in three states. More people go to Coachella," Obama tweeted, urging people to get to the polls.

For a president often maligned for allowing state-party infrastructure to falter during his time in office, making amends can start with 2018 victories in Midwest battlegrounds.

