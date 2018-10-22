Transcript for Barack Obama on the midterm trail

Matt Furman joining us from Nevada where President Obama for Reza Obama is about to speak at a major rally following up. Where we saw president trump recently we also Devin Dwyer downing Houston where that cruise event is about to do about the start a few hours and Johnny role Vick. Has been on a walk in Iowa where couple east when he twenty years including Bernie Sanders have been let's start with you Matt what are we hearing. From the folks warming up the crowd from from President Obama this is that. The different kind of venue than we've seen from him even on this campaign jails and. About Molina here. We win Democrat things. Say yeah. Are now. All right Matt doubled wolf we'll get back a little bit later appreciate you checking in from that rally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.