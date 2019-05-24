The Note: Pelosi figures out Trump's game

The TAKE with Rick Klein

This week started out by highlighting Democratic divisions, but it ends underscoring and reinforcing the party's unity.

Democrats can thank, again, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She redirected an emerging rebellion over impeachment with a combination of careful strategy and carefully crafted words.

Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have managed to get under President Donald Trump's skin. They're doing it by taking some of his bait but not all of it -- all in a way that's personal enough for him to appreciate.

"I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country," Pelosi said Thursday.

Trump's response -- that the speaker is a "mess," who is "disintegrating" and who doesn't understand the intricacies of the new trade deal -- doesn't match the reality of Pelosi's standing at this moment.

With her colleagues engaged in several levels of oversight and tough questioning, the speaker appears to be at the height of her powers. The image of the president walking away from the negotiating table works for the Democrats -- even if the party can't speak with one voice all that often.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

A large number of 2020 presidential primary contenders worked hard this week to make sure aggrieved McDonald's workers saw the Democratic Party was uniquely on their side.

As workers went on strike around the country, demanding higher wages and speaking out against harassment, several candidates were there in the streets with them. Senators at work in Washington sent statements of support too.

Typically politicians prefer to speak in generalities, but increasingly Democrats have shown a willingness to pick public fights against private companies. Sen. Bernie Sanders has done this repeatedly throughout his career -- especially after his 2016 run.

Joining a protest against a big business or advocating for the right to join a union may not seem revolutionary for a Democrat, but when so many of the party's presidential candidates now support a $15-per-hour minimum wage, their united front can carry some punch.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

When the Democratic National Committee first outlined its new qualifying rules to keep the debates to 20 people, two long-shot candidates landing on the stages seemed improbable.

But on Thursday, Marianne Williamson, the bestselling author and an atypical presidential contender, cleared a significant hurdle, effectively assuring herself a podium at the first Democratic debates next month.

A new Monmouth poll shows her garnering 1% support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters. It comes on the heels of her announcing that she crossed the 65,000 grassroots-donor mark to qualify for the stage earlier this month -- joining another outsider candidate, Andrew Yang, in meeting both thresholds.

Now, Williamson and Yang have outpaced 12 other candidates -- including a U.S. senator and a sitting governor -- in locking up their spots and could sideline a few more politically experienced contenders on the big night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

A slew of candidates are heading to Iowa, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper makes stops in Connecticut on Friday and Saturday.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joins students for a climate strike before meeting with union members in Las Vegas on Friday. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Las Vegas on Saturday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., meets with Baltimore community activists on gun violence on Friday, before heading to New Hampshire this weekend.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders heads to his home state on Saturday for a rally in Montpelier's State House.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will also be in New Hampshire starting on Friday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.