President Donald Trump has directed the intelligence community to fully cooperate with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election, according to a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The president has issued a memo that has granted Barr authority to declassify information related to the investigation.

"The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information," according to the statement. "Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.