The Note: New squabbles further muddle run-up to Iowa They can’t agree what the next two weeks will be about.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

They can’t agree what the next two weeks will be about. Yet they’re forced to agree it may not be about them.

Tuesday brings the substantive start of a Senate impeachment trial that will draw four presidential contenders off the campaign trail. With no answers coming for a while on witnesses, the trial could conceivably last beyond Feb. 3 – when the Iowa caucuses start the Democrats’ nomination process.

A tour around the messaging landscape shows the left taking on the center, the left taking on the left, and the women in the field positioning themselves against the men.

2020 presidential candidates including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2020. Randall Hill/Reuters

The four top-tier contenders see the potential company of a fifth, to say nothing of the two candidates who can afford to wait a while to see things sort out.

A squabble is developing over Social Security, to add to one about campaign fundraising and one about gender and electability. All of those fights involve different pairs of candidates -- and, in one case, a candidate who isn’t competing in any states that vote before March.

For all that, we’re still waiting on a negative Democrat-vs.-Democrat ad.

A mild campaign is heading for an unpredictable finish -- with an opponent looming on the other side who is anything but mild and definitely unpredictable.

The RUNDOWN with Mary Alice Parks

We know they will stash their cellphones off the Senate floor and prepare to listen, quietly, for hours on end. We know little else for sure.

Just before 1 p.m., we expect the House trial managers to enter the chamber, followed by the president’s defense team and then Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The impeachment resolution is expected to be read out loud, in its entirety as the trial of President Donald Trump gets underway.

Opening statements from both sides will likely not begin until Wednesday as both parties plan to spend much of Tuesday hashing out the rules which will dictate the rest of the proceedings. And there is plenty to debate there: motions, witnesses, debate time, breaks and whether to kick the cameras out all together and go into closed session.

The debate about how to conduct the trial looks like it’s going to be messy, let alone the trial itself.

There is a strong likelihood senators could be looking at extra long days -- maybe even 12 hours -- as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to signal he hopes to fast-track the process.

The TIP with Kendall Karson

Nearly three weeks before the next Democratic debate, Andrew Yang finds himself in familiar territory. The lone candidate of color with any major support in the primary field missed the cut for the January matchup in Iowa by only two polls. With the thresholds for the January and Feb. 7 debates largely remaining intact, he is once again two polls shy of reaching the polling requirement, according to an ABC News analysis.

For the early February debate -- hosted by ABC News, WMUR and Apple News -- Yang appears to be the only Democrat closing in on qualifying, having cleared the donor mark. But in order to avoid the same fate as January, he has one other shot: a new pathway that allows any candidate with a single national delegate to clinch a spot on the stage -- making the stakes for him to deliver a strong finish in Iowa that much higher.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at "We The People 2020: Protecting Our Democracy After Citizens United," at Curate, Jan. 19, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrew Harnik/AP

Less than half of likely Democratic caucusgoers have made up their minds in the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN poll. And Yang is betting on that lack of decisiveness.

"Iowans are still very much up in the air, trying to figure out who they're going to support," he said in Iowa City on Saturday. "We've got 17 days here in Iowa make our case to people."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Donald Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum. After delivering opening remarks, he meets with the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, attends a reception with the International Business Council, meets with the president of the European Commission, meets with the president of the Swiss Confederation, meets with the prime minister of Pakistan and participates in a dinner with global chief executive officers.

The Senate impeachment trial resumes at 1 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence participates in the ceremonial swearing-in of the director general of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service at 4 p.m. in Washington.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Iowa, hosting community events in Ames at 1:15 (CST) and in Fort Dodge at 5 p.m.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., campaigns in Iowa, beginning in Fort Dodge at noon and ending in Panora at 5 p.m. (CST).

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, hosts a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, at 6 p.m.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick hosts a conversation in New York City at 5:30 p.m.

Andrew Yang continues his Iowa bus tour, making stops throughout the day in Forest City, Northwood, Mason City and Waverly.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in town halls in Iowa in Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Muscatine and Cedar Rapids.

